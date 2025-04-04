APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 5252151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

APA Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in APA by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of APA by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 181,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

