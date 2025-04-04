AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.88 and last traded at $286.07. 1,631,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,508,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.47.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

