AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up approximately 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

ATR stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.96 and a twelve month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

