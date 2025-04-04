AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,919,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,570,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $116,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

ATR stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.54.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

