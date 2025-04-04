Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.22. 12,852,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 19,671,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,217.92. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,070,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,320. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,780 shares of company stock worth $3,758,081 in the last three months. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 3,166.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

