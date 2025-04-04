Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,388.40. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $631,256. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

