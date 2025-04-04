Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,843 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.