Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,843 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VXUS opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
