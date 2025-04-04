Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.