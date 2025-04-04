Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after buying an additional 1,052,204 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 391,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 544,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,428,000 after acquiring an additional 171,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $510.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.12 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

