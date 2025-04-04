Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

