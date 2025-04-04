Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 161.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.27 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

