Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVI. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $28.17 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.