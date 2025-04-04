Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington purchased 1,695 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $255.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

