Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 337,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $162.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The firm has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

