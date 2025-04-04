Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

