Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

USEP stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

