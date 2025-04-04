Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Argentex Group had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Argentex Group Stock Performance

AGFX stock opened at GBX 46.63 ($0.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.85. The firm has a market cap of £57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.20. Argentex Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

Insider Transactions at Argentex Group

In related news, insider James Ormonde bought 320,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150,558.86 ($197,273.14). Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Argentex Group Company Profile

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

