Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Posts Earnings Results

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Argentex Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

Argentex Group Price Performance

Shares of LON AGFX opened at GBX 45.38 ($0.59) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.85. The stock has a market cap of £55.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. Argentex Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

Get Argentex Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Ormonde purchased 320,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150,558.86 ($197,273.14). 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argentex Group Company Profile

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.