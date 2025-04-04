Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,061 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TIM were worth $22,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TIM by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIMB. UBS Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

