Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 188,513 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 280.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 188,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

