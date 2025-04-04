Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,674,000 after buying an additional 336,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,526,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,882,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

