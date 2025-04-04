Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $24.11 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,261 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in News were worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $172,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of News by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,944 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the third quarter worth about $44,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in News by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,224 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

News Stock Performance

NWSA stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. News’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

