Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $24.65 Million Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,680 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 692,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,471.84. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE LC opened at $9.44 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

