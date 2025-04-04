Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $24.72 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 447.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,709 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 71.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 57,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $67.19 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

