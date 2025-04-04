Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in InterDigital by 18.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 404.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in InterDigital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $231.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,260. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,830. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

