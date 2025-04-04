Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

