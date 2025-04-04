Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 592,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

