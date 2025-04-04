Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 239,162 Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,162 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,446,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 378.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 71,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $17.84 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

