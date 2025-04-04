Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $50,908.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $50,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,993.04. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, K Charles Janac sold 1,973 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $16,158.87.

On Monday, March 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,330 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $11,145.40.

On Monday, February 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $516,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 8,432 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,050.88.

Shares of AIP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 225,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AIP. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 85,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

