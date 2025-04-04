Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.48. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($3.77). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:AHT Free Report ) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.