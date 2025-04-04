Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of AHT stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.48. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($3.77). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.
