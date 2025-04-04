Astra Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

