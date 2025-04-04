Astra Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 960,407 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 80,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 300,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

DFEV opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

