Astra Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

DISV opened at $28.55 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

