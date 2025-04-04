Astra Wealth Partners LLC Takes $246,000 Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AtriCure by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 664,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AtriCure Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.53. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure
Insider Activity at AtriCure
In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AtriCure
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.