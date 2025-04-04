Astra Wealth Partners LLC Takes $246,000 Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AtriCure by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 664,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.53. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

