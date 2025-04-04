Athos Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,000 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Everi comprises about 0.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Everi by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

