Athos Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Athos Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after buying an additional 624,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

