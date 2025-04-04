Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 114,245 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 204.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,245 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

