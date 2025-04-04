Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,601 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 211.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,556 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,524 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,683,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

SCHD opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

