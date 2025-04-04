Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 118,750.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 29.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Sysco by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $390,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

