Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,713 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,043,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $120.29 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

