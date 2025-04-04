Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1,622.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NULV stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

