Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

