Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

FCOM stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.