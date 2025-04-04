Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

