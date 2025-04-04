Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $182.14 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $200.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

