Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $992.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.