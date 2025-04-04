Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $452.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.16 and a 200-day moving average of $419.12. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

