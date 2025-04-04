Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,769,860.64 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total transaction of $1,769,860.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,660 shares in the company, valued at $79,643,728.80. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $1,666,934.04.

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total transaction of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $2,364,609.48.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total value of $2,509,501.52.

Atlassian Stock Down 11.4 %

TEAM stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -148.02 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.73.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.