Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.83), with a volume of 503980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($2.95).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.44.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

