Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.14 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 397943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

