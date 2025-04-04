Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.14 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 397943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
